Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, has disclosed on Thursday, that 70 per cent of Nigerian hospitals have no running water which is critical in the containment of Covid-19 and other epidemics.

Aside that, NMA said its members and some other health workers are not financially motivated and also not adequately prepared and provided with the necessary equipment/kits to respond outbreak of the epidemics.

Faduyile who appeared on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, said that sanitary situation in public hospitals in Nigeria could be counter-productive to the efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He was particularly unhappy with the non-involvement of NMA in all the committees and other plans of the Federal Government as regards response to the increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He said: “It will be unwise and suicidal for a medical doctor or any other health worker to attend to a suspected case of coronavirus when he or she has no adequate kits to respond to that. You have to be alive to save another.

“However, our members would continue to do their best within the available resources and equipment to offer quality medical services to Nigerians irrespective of the situations.”