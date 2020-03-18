Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help fight coronavirus and has called on fellow footballers to help “kick this virus away”.

The AC Milan striker plays in Italy, the country so far worst affected by the pandemic other than China.

It appears Ibrahimovic has made two 50,000 euro (£46,054) donations.

“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” Ibrahimovic said on Instagram.

“I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

“Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!

“Let’s together kick the coronavirus away and win this match!”

An hour after Ibrahimovic’s post, the fund had raised 109,652 euros (£100,999).

And with Zlatan being Zlatan, there was a classic line from the veteran striker.

He finished his post by saying: “And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!” (BBC)