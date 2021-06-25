By Romanus Okoye

Coroner’s inquest into the death of Mrs. Adepeju Ugboma, will commence preliminary sitting on Monday, July 5.

41-year-old Mrs Ugboma died on Friday April 23, 2021 after alleged surgery at Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The inquest will be presided over by His Honour, M.K.O Fadeyi, sitting at Magistrate Court 13, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal, acting on the instructions of the husband, Mr. Ijoma Ugboma, requested an inquest. In response, the Chief Coroner, Lagos State appointed a Coroner, in the person of His Honour M.K.O Fadeyi, to conduct an inquest into the death of Mrs. Ugboma.

At the preliminary sitting on Monday, June 21, the Coroner gave general guideline on the nature of procedure he is going to adopt and directed the inquest to commence on Monday, July 5.

