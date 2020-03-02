The world is in panic mode because of its latest visitor called coronavirus. Everywhere you go, wherever you turn, you can almost touch the hysteria, as even emergency scientists proffer solution.

All the efforts of men are laughable because man has failed to address the source of these killer diseases.

Let me tell us for free that coronavirus and its kindred spirits in SARS (Nigeria’s recently disbanded killer squad inclusive) or MERS is an Egyptian disease.

A pastor friend showed me a very repugnant video of an elderly Chinese man, raping a chicken. My goodness! The old perishing soul was obviously enjoying himself, judging by his vacant, delirious look, but for the poor violated foul, it was no fun, as the man even held it by the neck to prevent it from squeaking.

This is how these sicknesses hold the world by the jugular and despite man’s feeble attempts, until the only known remedy is applied, there can be no way out of these diseases.

Why won’t viruses take turns to ravage the world?

We have pushed God aside and enthroned Satan. Homosexuality and lesbianism, bestiality and incest have become the norm, as man craves for deluding and destructive freedom. So, the coroner’s report says corona nonsense is man-made; a repercussion for his deviant and moral decadence, as indeed, whatever a man sows, he reaps (Leviticus 20:11-13; Romans1:24-27).

It is time for everyone to call upon his God. Those whose god is Satan are welcome to cohabit, with coronavirus and the like, with attendant consequences. But those whose God is seated far above principalities, shall dwell in Goshen and ‘none of these Egyptian plagues shall come near their dwelling.’

Houses of death and mourning

I owe this to Bisi Adewale, who urged couples to be careful lest they continue killing one another. The writer wants us to amplify the message and because it resonates well with me, that is exactly what I am doing ‘before they kill all of us’, husbands and wives, now that we don’t know who is more likely between men and women to kill his or her spouse.

Every day, the news beat is awash with the news of a man, killing his wife or vice versa. Women are getting more daring by the day and they turn everything in the house to weapons. Frying pans, pestles, turning spatula, etc, are very handy for attacking their husbands.

A wife used a kitchen knife meant for cutting meat to slice her husband’s genitals. Could you believe that this woman forced her husband to hold his genitals, as blood gushed out from his intestines like water? The bitter wife did not see her husband as a man but an animal that should die a slow and painful death.

Another woman hired a killer to help in murdering her cheating husband at their home in Osogbo. She cooked for her husband, had sex with him and made him sleep off (she confessed she had sex with him to make him very weak and sleep quickly). As her husband was fast asleep, she brought in the killer who suffocated her husband with a pillow while she held his legs firmly so the killer could do his job easily.

A man killed his young wife out of anger. He suspected her of cheating on him. He threw her into the garden from the second floor just to make people believe she fell by accident.

Sandra has just been sentenced to death for killing her husband in Abuja. She stabbed him 17 times, to be sure he was very dead maybe.

Yewande Oyediran, a lawyer, killed her husband in Ibadan a few months ago. Akolade Arowolo, who killed his banker wife and was sentenced to death by a Lagos State High Court is still awaiting his day in the Court of Appeal. Lekan Sonde, who killed his wife in Egbeda, Lagos, is waiting for the hangman to come calling.

With all these killings and gory sights, we need to ask ourselves, “What has come over us? Where did we get it wrong? We were not like this before, what is happening?”

Before you kill your spouse, you must recognise that life is so precious, you can’t give it, you are not permitted to take it. No matter your reasons, as soon as you take a life or become violent, you will be the guilty one and the law will take its course against you.

You have many things to lose by becoming violent in your marriage. Once it leads to death or bodily harm, the whole nation will be against you. It will be you against the state. You are likely going to be killed or sentenced to life imprisonment if you kill your spouse.

Before you are sentenced in court and executed, you would have spent some years in solitary confinement in the prison yard. All those who are hailing you now will not be with you. They will be against you for a fact. You will be on your own to face your foolishness alone.

As soon as you are sentenced to death, you will be taken to a condemned criminal cell. It is the most terrible place anybody can ever be. You will live in fear of the hangman for the rest of your life. You won’t know the day he will come but you know he is coming for sure.

The blood of your victim will then be on your hands and your neck forever. What a big burden to bear. It will be on record that you are a killer, a murderer!

Your children will carry this stigma all the days of their lives. If your children’s potential in-laws get to know their background, they may ensure that their children do not marry your children. Your children are going to live the rest of their lives in agony.

If you kill your spouse, your children will end up losing both parents, as the state will kill a killer. Don’t allow anger, bitterness and resentment get the better of you. Don’t allow jealousy to dictate your life. Don’t permit hurt to stay in your life and ruin your destiny.

Soon, anger will disappear when blood begins to gush out while your spouse is on the floor and a bloody knife is in your hands. The police will come calling, handcuff your hands, which will be your new wristwatch, as your life turns from noon to midnight. The dead will be better than you, as he or she will have a place of rest and sympathy of people. But you will not have the privilege of rest or peace of mind. No!

When you kill, you murder sleep and joy. People’s curses will go with you, as you step on the blood of the innocent soul that will be crying for vengeance.

Friends will desert you, your family will disown you; you will stand alone as lawyers makes lots of money from your foolishness before they stop calling when they see you to the hangman. Most lawyers won’t show up to see you off to the hangman’s gallows, as you won’t live to pay them for that service. Only a priest who you’d meet for the first and only time will be called to lead you on the journey your stupidity and volatility ignited.

Regret, regret and regret will be your companion as the rope snuffs out your precious life from you because of your lack of discretion. Nothing, I mean nothing is worth the life of anybody. Don’t take it because you will not have a hiding place, the law will call on you.

When marriage is hurting, talk to experts who will help you to handle the situation. Your F.F.F will not be helpful at this time. They will fuel the fire the more. F.F.F means Family Members, Friends and Fans.

Look for help in the right quarters before you end up killing somebody and hurting yourself. If you are being hurt and feeling murderous, speak out now and seek help. If your spouse is hurting you deeply, seek help, not weapons.

NB: What many may not know is that the devil is roaming wild and reckless. He instigates all the trouble, turning God’s beautiful creation into a killing field. My prayer is that you shall not fall into his net.