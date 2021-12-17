Ahead of the epic #Inspire Anambra at 30 events, more than 10 reputable companies and organisations have indicated interest to identify and partner the organisers for a successful outing.

A private sector-driven initiative, the project was conceptualised to paint vivid images of the numerous achievements Anambra has recorded in the last 30 years and by so doing, advertise the glory and great opportunities that abound in the sate.

The project will also celebrate exceptional individuals, brands and organisations owned by ndi Anambra while telling the world that they are part of the reasons Anambra State is thick.

According to the organisers of the project, the initiative is purely a marketing campaign geared towards selling the potential of Anambra not just among states in Nigeria, but even on a global level.

Powerful brands which originated from Anambra or other respected brands promoted by Anambra people would receive limelight.

Categories of recognition include Anambra 30 under 35 CEOs, 30 innovators and also 30 business leaders. There will also be Anambra Man of the Year award, Anambra Innovation/Tech Fair and award. Other activities include Anambra State Secondary School Essay Competition, Private School Teachers’ Conference and Anambra under 35 CEO summit.

These series of events which was supposed to kick-start in September was briefly put in abeyance to give room for the Anambra governorship election on November 6, 2021.

Pharmaceutical giant, Megachem, roofing king, Swiss Metrotiles, proprietary/investment top brand, VFD Group, Nigeria’s pipeline numero uno, Oilserv and Nigeria’s foremost funeral company, APAMS, have indicated interest.

