Please give us a snapshot of what the average Lagosian needs to know about your background.

I am the last child in a family of five; all my siblings are much older than me. At a very young age, I learnt to be independent, I love interior decoration, I am passionate about impacting people positively and trying to make things better in everything I do, even as little as cooking. I had my first degree in English and went on to study Law and obtained a Master’s degree (LLM). I also got Master of Business Administration (MBA). I have attended several courses locally and internationally and attended the first WIMBOD Course organized by WIMBIZ for women. I have also been in the corporate world as a Company Secretary and Head of Legal. I am happily married with children.

How politically prepared are you coming from the corporate world?

Everybody says the corporate world is different from politics, but I beg to disagree because in the corporate world, we have people and wherever we have a gathering of people, and they come in different characters, personality and attitudes. Politics is also a combination of people who are gathered to play. In the corporate world we play more by rules while people do not play by the rules in politics, but the fact remains that we are dealing with people who come in different shades and sizes. The different roles that I have played in the corporate world have prepared me for what I am going into now. I have been in the corporate world for the last 30 years and have worked in different roles. I have been a negotiator, influencer, and project manager. These are the things I require in politics. My ability to negotiate and influence will go a long way to help achieve what I want. Having been a project manager will help us execute our set projects. I have the ability to start something and finish it. This is one of the things we will bring to bear in government if elected because we will make sure that whatever project we are handling, we will follow through, monitor and make sure we finish it. So I think that my experience in the corporate world would definitely assist me to discharge my duties in the political world.

Competent women have emerged several times as deputies, but when the time comes for them to move on and become governors, they are shoved out, where will this take you to?

In my own situation, I was invited to serve as deputy governor. I am not sure it is automatic to become a governor because one had been a deputy governor. It is a function of my passion and where I see myself.

Would you say that the structure of your party is gender friendly?

Oh yes, it is. I am not aware that my party may restrict women from political positions. It is a function of individual differences.

What are the gender issues that you would like to address in Lagos State?

Being a woman, there are a couple of natural things that I would like to be involved in. I am interested in children and their wellbeing particularly the female children because they would be the future wives and mothers who also nurture. I will also be interested in female education and entrepreneurship. Lagos is a commercial centre. All the opportunities around women to allow them stand on their own and have financial freedom will interest me. I will be interested in health because we lose a lot of lives at the point of childbirth and other things that should not take people’s lives in the 21st century. Healthcare for women will really get my attention.

How do you intend to bring change in governance in the state?

There are a couple of things that could be done better. We are all victims of Lagos traffic. You cannot do two meetings in Lagos presently. We have to think out of the box. We have built everywhere in Lagos and cannot expand our road network anymore; we are going to make sure that we maintain all our roads. Lagos is surrounded by water and the question is what are we going to put in place to ease the traffic gridlock? What stops us from having good ferries that can move people from one point to the other? That will definitely reduce the traffic. These are the kind of things we need to do to improve on the existing infrastructure that we have, bearing in mind the hindrances that are already being experienced.