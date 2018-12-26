A lot of businesses make good again on their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) by extending festive gestures to their customers and communities

Neta Nwosu

Christmas is no doubt one of the most joyous seasons of the year worldwide. A festivity when people, businesses, Churches, in a state of euphoria are charged with the ‘spirit of giving’; even though the degree of the cheerful offerings keeps wobbling from year to year across the world including Nigeria.

As the economy slides, so also the quality and quantity of offers thins down. Nevertheless, the joy of Christmas is superlative; individuals and businesses are not deterred. Celebrations must go on with the minimal budget. Peace on earth, goodwill to families, friends, employees, customers, communities and all men including the less privileged apparently.

As Christmas approaches annually, a lot of businesses make good again on their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) by extending festive gestures to their customers and communities, while others fellow corporate citizens pretend they don’t know it is Christmas season, a period of giving.

The latter group argues against CSR. They are always quick to kick: “Times are hard, we must focus on the bottom line in order to survive”; “It’s the responsibility of the government to deal with social benefit, not business”; “CSR is just a Public Relations smokescreen”; “Financial benefits of CSR are hard to measure.” But these lines of reasoning betray the misconception that has often trailed Corporate Social Responsibility.

Some companies’ business models tend to solely focus on immediate financial performance. These models fail to consider key environmental, social or community factors that ultimately affect their long-term financial performance. A sound robust CSR can effectively boost customer relations. Building relationships with customers is the cornerstone of a successful company and having a social responsibility policy can impact the buying decisions of customers. Some customers are willing to pay more for a product if they know that the portion of the profit is going to worthy cause.