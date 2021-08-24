By Henry Uche, Lagos

Business experts have agreed that for family businesses and not-for-profit organisations to survive beyond the second generation of their founders, strict compliance to corporate governance code must be maintained.

At a training put together by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) on the theme “Corporate Governance/ Succession Planning for Family Businesses and NGOs”, a family Wealth Manager/Advisor, Olufunke Olumide, advised that managers of family businesses and NGOs should as a matter of necessity establish a policy committee and Advisory Board to handle distinct challenges.

According to her, the policy committee should be made up of independent experts who would interpret the standing policies of the business establishment and enforce compliance and disciplinary action when necessary no matter whose ox is gored, while the advisory board would do the needful as its name implies.

‘Family businesses are the oldest form of business in history. Thus; it’s imperative that family businesses and NGOs look beyond the second generation of their founders and spell out their succession and sustainability plans. Sentiments must not be tolerated. Every discordant tune must be fixed strictly,’ she stated.

‘Corporate governance must be distinct from family governance and must not collide with each other. Interested members of the family businesses who know their onions should not be jettison while those without interest should not be compelled to be part of management or board members.

Olumide, a legal practitioner, added that founders of NGOs and family businesses should know exactly when to take a bow for the younger generation to take the lead if the business must thrive beyond the second generation. She maintained that a solid governance structure that would address the emotions of the family on one side and the sustainability of the business on the other member remains indispensable.

‘Founders should know when to leave. Then educating the young generation through coaching, mentoring and training are sacrosanct and they should be allowed to take decisions in line with modern trends. The philosophy is to “Think beyond Profit and founders”. The interest and concerns of shareholders (in case of a public limited Company) should be a top priority before family members and other stakeholders, this is Paramount because family business is a process, not an event,’ she explained.

A corporate governance advocate, Sebastian Essien, who spoke on “Corporate Governance and Succession Planning Fundamentals”, advised that family business operators and NGOs should desist from assumptions and speculations while taking decisions saying that such attitudes ruin businesses.

Essien who is also a legal practitioner suggested that members of the business organisation should be given a sense of belonging while governance structure is made part of the business and strategic plans.

He advised that succession and sustainability planning should be encompassing and holistic from recruitment to the retirement of personnel to avoid crashing halfway, adding that effective corporate governance is guaranteed through Succession and Sustainability Planning.

‘To ensure sound corporate governance through Succession and Sustainability Planning, there is a need to establish a succession plan which include: A policy on succession, a plan for emergency leadership vacancies, a plan for planned vacancies, a transition plan.

‘More so, we must develop a recruitment plan which includes: a plan to identify potential internal candidates, a plan to identify potential external candidates.

‘Irrespective of how successful a business becomes, leadership roles must change someday. This event may be voluntary, as in the case of retirement or involuntary such as death or incapacitation. However, a succession plan ensures that the business will continuously operate with no disruptions and minimise tax implications for all parties.

‘Business leaders should start building their exit strategy right into their business plan. First, by long-term succession planning, which helps businesses determine how well the successor can execute management tasks and gives them time to learn, it helps to facilitate an orderly transitioning of management and ownership–a key part of good corporate governance,’ he affirmed.