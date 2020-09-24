Henry Uche, Lagos

Administrative and management professionals are set to reinvigorate Nigeria’s ailing economy at the 36th Omolayole Management Lecture (OML) holding on Thursday, with the theme: “Leading at the Speed of Technology: Implications for the Corporate World”.

Briefing newsmen, the President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Wale Adediran, said the lecture is a renewed hope for Nigeria economy.

Adediran said the theme is apt following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought about technological disruption in every sector. OML is an annual lecture organised by AIESEC Alumni Nigeria to address contemporary socio-economic issues of national and international concern in collaboration with LCCI, NIM, NECA and CIPM.

‘A pre-lecture leadership summit centred on energy which is imperative for the economic development of the nation will hold to examine the challenges ravaging Nigeria and proffer solutions,’ he stressed.

On her part, the Registrar/CEO of CIPM, Busola Alofe, said it is high time corporate leaders joined forces with political leaders to address myriads of socio-economic and political challenges bedevilling the country, noting that such forum seeks to fix such challenges through the pool of professionals from various sectors of the economy.

‘The lecture will look into the power and technology space of Nigeria as major drivers of a progressive economy. If experts across the board put heads together for solutions, Nigeria will be cynosure and epitome of good governance because we have what it takes to be up there,’ she maintained.