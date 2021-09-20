By Henry Uche

Corporate leaders in the public and private sector have been charged to explore data and talent analytics if their organizations must succeed in a complex, turbulent and data-driven business world.

Management, administration and economics experts who spoke at the 13th Special Human Resource Forum (SHRF) organized by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, virtually, on the theme: ‘Managing People and Resources in a Disrupted Economy’ maintained that data and People (workforce) analytics is critical for informed decision making, sound policy design and proper planning which guarantee overall corporate success.

According to them, since the success or otherwise of a corporate organization is a function of the people working therein among other factors, it is imperative to understand the parculiaries of every worker which engenders high productivity even now that the business world has been disrupted with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a remark, the President/Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, noted that the SHRF was very essential hence it was a key lever for upgrading the standard of the HR profession which will ultimately translate to the development of Nigeria.

Mojeed said, “As HR professionals, we are to lead and champion the required change management in our organisations as we continue our journey into the future. We must do everything we possibly can to make that future bright and worthwhile for everyone.

“HR profession increasingly has the responsibility of charting the course of productivity in any organization by engaging the workforce,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Tarek Dessouki, a HR consultant & MD, EMEA region of VIA consultation group, stressed, “To embrace disruption, HR leaders need to rethink roles, adopt new identities and create new meanings.

“To leverage people analytics, we have to use data to drive behavior. This becomes prominent especially with the new realities of work amidst the disrupted economy,” he stressed.

HR Managers were engaged to lead by building organizational performance which will cascade to individual performance. They were balso tasked to develop constructive Key performance indicators to aid performance metric evaluation.

They reminded HR managers that people analytics would help to improve critical talent and business outcomes, develop data-drivn insights to inform talent decisions, improve workforce processes and promote positive employee experience to achieve sustainable business success.

