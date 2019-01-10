Corps member arraigned in Osun for killing girl,16

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State police command has arraigned a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Odedele Feranmi, 29, at Osogbo Magistrate Court for the alleged killing of a16-year-old girl, Olasunkanmi Pelumi.

He was said to have killed the deceased in front of Government Secretariat, Gbongan Road, Osogbo, on January 4, 2019, while coming from Ibadan to resume at his Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) in Osogbo.

He was accused of driving recklessly leading to the incident

The police prosecutor, Mr. Oladoye Joshua, said the accused person killed the deceased with his Honda car with Reg. No Lagos MUN 187 CU around 11.30am.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provision of Section 81(1) Cap 115, Vol 6 law of Osun State, 2003.

Counsel to the accused person, Mr. Bola Abimbola-Ige, however, urged the court to grant his client bail on a liberal term, promising that he would not jump bail.

He said the accused was still presumed to be innocent in accordance with Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and the provision of Section 118(2) of the Criminal Procedure law of Osun State.

The counsel urged the court to exercise its discretional power in favour of the accused person by releasing him on bail pending his trial.

The accused told the court, upon the magistrate’s inquiry that he was expected to resume for his PPA on Monday, January 7, in Osogbo.

He said he was coming from Ibadan where he lives before the incident happened.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, while granting the accused bail, however, said: “The accused person is reluctantly granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.”

Ayilara added that the sureties must be resident within the state, while he ordered the car of the accused moved to the court premises so that he could stand trial.

He also requested the father of the accused to drop three of his passport photographs and sign an undertaken before the court.

The magistrate adjourned the case to January 30, 2019, for a mention.