A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving in Plateau, Mr. Sodiq Olamilekan, has donated a borehole to Kunga Rizizah, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Olamilekan, who is a batch “C” 2018 corps member, yesterday, in Kunga Rizizah, said that the act was part of his community service to the people.

The corps member said he embarked on the project after identifying paucity of potable water as the community’s major challenge.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ms Caroline Embu, NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, commended the corps member’s resilience and commitment in sourcing for funds to execute the project.

According to her, his gesture has demonstrated one of the cardinal points of the NYSC scheme, which is, “Service to fatherland and impacting the lives of the host community”.

She said that the corps member appealed to the community leader to allow him site the project, at a central point for both Muslims and Christians, which also illustrates building national integration; another cardinal point of the scheme.