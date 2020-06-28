Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Mr. Adegoke Adeyinka, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on primary assignment at the Obube Comprehensive Secondary School, Imo State, has equipped an information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory for students of the school as part of his community development service (CDS).

The project, which cost him about N550,000 sourced from private donors and well meaning residents in the state, was initiated to enhance e-learning by the students.

Adeyinka disclosed that the ICT laboratory would be commissioned by the Commissioner for Information Development, Iyke Umeh, next month.

In addition to the ICT equipment, Adeyinka further disclosed that he had given ICT training to 150 students selected from various tertiary schools in the state. .

He said the training became imperative in view of advancements in technology and its applications.

“ICT is important in tertiary education because it enables students to search for information they need and to organise what they have found. This can also make them to be less dependent on white collar jobs,” he posited.