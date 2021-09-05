From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has visited and celebrated with a member of 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II, Ramatu Yunusa, who gave birth to a baby boy shortly after registering for the national service in Bayelsa State.

Expressing delight at the safe birth of the baby, when he visited her at the Bayelsa State Referral Hospital, Kaiama, a ten-minute drive from the NYSC Orientation Camp, the DG announced that the scheme would settle the medical bills incurred by Ramatu and her baby.

NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator Mrs. Ojugo Elizabeth, who briefed the Director-General, said that Ramatu was conveyed to the hospital as soon as she started showing signs of labour, adding that she gave birth to her child at 11:45 am September 2, 2021.

Similarly, hospital personnel that attended to Ramatu, including a corps medical Doctor, Mbanusi Chiebonam Clara, confirmed that both mother and baby were in good condition.

Speaking during the visit, Ramatu and her husband, Liman Aliyu Suleiman, both expressed appreciation over the support given to the family by the NYSC Management.

Meanwhile, the NYSC DG has advised prospective corps members to be focused and hardworking to secure a prosperous future. He gave the advice at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai, in Rivers State, and them to take advantage of the vast opportunities provided through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-employment and wealth creation.

The NYSC boss further reminded them that their potentials were huge and limitless, warning them to shun acts capable of putting them in harm’s way and truncating their journey to success.

