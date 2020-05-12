Miss Chibueze Alexandra-Tochi, a corps member serving with the Nigerian Navy Ship, Victory, in Calabar has awarded scholarship to four secondary school students on Tuesday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scholarship was carried out by the Corps member in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy in Calabar.

The beneficiaries of the scholarship are Imoh Alexandra, SSI, and Esther Sunday, JSS1, both from Magret Ekpo Secondary School.

Others are Esther Imoke and John Imoke, JSS 3 and SSSI, respectively, from Model Secondary School; both are orphans at the Uwnase Motherless Babies Home.

NAN also reports that the scholarship will take care of the beneficiaries financial requirements throughout their secondary education period.

Alexandra-Tochi, a graduate of Microbiology, Abia State University, said the gesture was part of her Community Development Service to the host community of her primary assignment.

According to her, the gesture is one of the ways she could motivate the younger ones through achieving their educational pursuit.

“As a corps member serving with the Nigerian Navy in Calabar, I had to do a need assessment through the Community Development Service.

“I found out that the best way to impact the society was to promote the education of the vulnerable,” she said.

Responding, Principal of the Magret Ekpo Secondary School, Mr Ndoma Achor, thanked the corps member and the Nigerian Navy for identifying two vulnerable students from the school to benefit from the gesture.

Alhaji Mohammed Nakamba, the Cross River Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, appreciated the efforts of the corps member and urged her to keep up the good work.

Nakamba, who was represented by Mrs Dimma Anyacho, Director of Deployment and Relocation of the scheme in the state, said the gesture had reduced the financial burden of the parents of the beneficiaries.

While at the Orphanage Home, the Corps member gave out the sum of N200,000 to Esther Imoke and John Imoke for their secondary education programme.

She said that the aim was to give the children a positive outlook towards life, especially during this period of COVID-19 that visitation to the home had reduced.

Speaking during the presentation, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, said the vision of the command was to encourage corps members to add value to their host communities.

Adeniran, who was represented by Commander Sunday Ozah, said the Navy had to give the corps member the full support for her projects when she outlined them during a public speaking programme organised by the Navy for corps members in the command.

Dr Peter Ipole, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare, who received the money on behalf of the children, thanked the corps member and the Navy for their humanitarian service to the vulnerable. (NAN)