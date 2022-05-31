By Gabriel Dike

Worried by the state of affairs at Bishop Dimieari Grammar School (BDGS), Yenagoa, Bayesla State, a corps member, Olufemi Ebenezer, recently mobilized funds to renovate two classrooms and equip them with new furniture.

Ebenezer, a 2021 Batch B, Stream 1, corps member with registration BY/21B/0049, told The Education Report that he also provided educational materials to pupils of the 67-year-old public school.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

His words: “What actually motivate me was that the environment was not conducive for the students in the sense that they don’t have enough chairs. The students usually manage in the classrooms and, considering social distance due to COVID-19 pandemic, they are not supposed to be jam-packed on seats.

“They are supposed to be comfortable and enjoy free ventilation. That was why I decided to provide more chairs for the two classrooms. Then the classroom was dirty; even the Bible affirms that cleanliness is holiness, and that was why I also opted for renovation.”

The corps member from Ila Orangun, Osun State, said: “I was able to source for funds from politicians and philanthropists within Yenagoa and outside Bayelsa State. In fact, three of my sponsors are from outside Bayelsa State and they did more than 50 per cent of the sponsorship.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

According to him, the school is not new. It was one of the ioldest schools in Yenagoa, and he was deployed there for his primary assignment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ebenezer disclosed that, before the provision of the new chairs, the student used old benches and desks, even as some desks had no chairs and some students had to remain standing during lessons.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It took me over five months because I applied for approval from NYSC in November last year and I got approval early January 2022. I kick-started immediately and did the inauguration on Wednesday, May 25th’’, Ebenezer said.

The graduate of Mechanical Engineering (plant and power option), from Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, explained that he provided 30pieces of dual chairs, 500 pieces 40 leaves exercise book, 500 pieces of Biro and 500 pieces Facemask.

He added: “All the educational items were customize with my pictures. I equally organize inter-class quiz competition for both senior and junior students.”

Ebenezer said the head teacher, Mrs. Enemugha Indoru Albert, was happy with his contribution and gave him a commendation letter, while one of the teachers prayed for him for more than 30 minutes out joy and excitement.

The corps member said the students were appreciative of his effort and commended him for the gesture.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .