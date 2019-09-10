Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Delta State, Noble Chidera Akanwa, has returned an exotic android phone worth N500,000.

Akanwa, a native of Mbeiri in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, saw the phone, while walking alone to his hostel after viewing an English Premiership match, and decided to return same to the management of the NYSC in Delta State.

He is one of the corps members deployed to the state for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) service year.

At the closing ceremony of the orientation course at the NYSC camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Coordinator of the scheme, Omotade Ayodele, eulogised the Computer Science graduate of Imo State University, and urged other youths to emulate him.

Ayodele said the management of NYSC will further reward him with one month allowance (bonus) of N19,800. in addition to a letter of commendation that was presented to Akanwa, on behalf of the NYSC, by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare.