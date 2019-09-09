Paul Osuyi, Asaba

IN sheer display of honesty, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Delta State, Mr. Noble Chidera Akanwa has returned an exotic android phone worth N500,000.00.

Akanwa, a native of Mbeiri in Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, saw the phone, while walking alone to his hostel after viewing an English Premiership match, and decided to return same to the management of the NYSC in Delta State.

He is one of the corps members deployed to the state for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) service year.

At the closing ceremony of the orientation course at the NYSC Camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Omotade Ayodele eulogised the Computer Science graduate of Imo State University, and urged other youths to emulate him.

Ayodele said the management of NYSC will further reward him with one month allowance (bonus) of N19,800.00 in addition to a letter of commendation that was presented to Akanwa, on behalf of the NYSC, by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare.

The governor, in his remarks, stated that Akanwa displayed the patriotic spirit of a true Nigerian by returning the phone, and urged others to take a cue from him.

He said the state government will continue to track his (Akanwa’s) activities in the state during the service year with a view to rewarding him in due course.

The governor said his administration is irrevocably committed to the welfare of corps members and its responsibilities to the NYSC, just as he admonished the Stream II corps members to respect the cultural norms and traditions of the host communities of their primary assignments.

“The differences between the people’s peculiar ways of life and the ones you are used to might be negligible. You have to assiduously learn to show understanding and adaptability as a way of justifying some of the reasons for the national service.

“Always remember that history will judge you based on the level of positive impact and contributions you record in the course of your service to fatherland,” he stated.

On his part, Mr. Ayodele told the corps members to “remain focused and undaunted” in their resolve to contribute to the service and development of the country.