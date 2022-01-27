A corps member, Janice Akpobaro, is set to empower 50 educationally disadvantaged youths in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The skill acquisition programme, which will take place from February 7 to 11, 2022, at the Yaba College of Technology Skills Acquisition Centre, Yaba, Lagos, is part of service to her host community, under the Community Development Service (CDS) course.

“This is an intervention programme to enable and equip these youths with skills for self-employment and capacity to further their education from proceeds of their businesses. There are five proposed courses for their training: Wig Making/Hair Styling, Fashion Craft, Barbing, Makeup and Nail Art and each category will consist of 10 beneficiaries.”

She also stated that there would be a graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries, presentation of start-up equipment and the launch of a business website to help promote their skills as well as connect them to prospective clients.

Janice also noted that the overall best student in each of the proposed courses would be awarded a master class training scholarship.