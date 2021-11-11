By Job Osazuwa

Life is gradually becoming meaningless for 30-year-old Oluwaseyi Ayobami Odedeyi. He is suffering from sickle cell anaemia, which he said has become unbearable for him due to further complications.

He is undergoing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area of Lagos State. While his colleagues are engaged in physical and tasking activities, Odedeyi only excuses himself and watches from afar.

He is always on analgesic yet the pains persist, making it difficult for him to walk, stand or sit for a long time.

His problem was further complicated 13 years ago, turning his life upside down. According to him, everyday is like living in hell. He lamented that the pains reaches his brain.

Wanting to peacefully end the endless pains, Odedeyi has attempted suicide on three occasions, but could not succeed, thanks to his siblings. He said that he needed to end his own suffering and that of his loved ones who have continued to spend so much money on his treatment.

His ordeal worsened at age 17, while he was working for his father as a truck loader. According to him, he fell from the truck while offloading goods and he passed out immediately.

A week after the incident, he began to feel sharp pain in his right leg that made him to limp. He went to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for diagnosis. From LASUTH, he was referred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos for a total hip replacement.

“I was expected to undergo the surgery within a few weeks, but with no help for fund, I had to bear the two burdens – sickle cell issue and the pain on my hip,” he said.

Odedeyi also recollected how he missed an examination while he was on the hospital bed, and ended up spending an extra year in the higher institution.

A letter dated June 25, 2021 and signed by a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Ope Olusunmade, with National Orthopaedic Hopsital, Igbobi, said: “Odedeyi who presented with 12 year history of insidious pain in his right hip with limping and pain is worse while walking. The pain is severe enough to limit his activities of daily living. He walks with aid of a walking stick.

“Following clinical evaluation, there is limb length discrepancy (right lower limb is 5cm shorter than the left lower limb). He is diagnosed to have avascular necrosis of right hip.

“He is being planned for total hip replacement and presently awaiting surgery.”

He is pleading with well-meaning Nigerians, governments and corporate organisations to help him raise $20,000 for his surgery abroad.

Donations can be sent to him through Zenith Bank, 2401743045, Odedeyi , Oluwaseyi Ayobami. He can be contacted on 09070065437.

