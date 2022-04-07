By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The outgoing Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Mr Eddy Megwa, yesterday described corps members as agents of national cohesion and a force to be reckoned with in national assignment.

Megwa, who disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream 2 orientation course, said from what he observed among the 2, 115 corps members deployed to Lagos State, there is hope for the country.

According to him, throughout the two weeks orientation, the corps members worked as a team, which is an indication that they are agents of national cohesion.

The coordinator commended the 2, 115 corps members for working as a team during the orientation and acknowledged their zeal to serve their father’s land.

‘By working as a team despite coming from different states, you have shown that the future is bright for this country,’ he said.

Megwa reminded the corps members that much is expected from them during the primary assignment, adding, ‘the youths outside will see you as their role model. So don’t disappoint them.’

He urged the 2, 115 corps members to accept wherever they are posted for their primary assignment and contribute their quota to develop the community.

He said after two weeks of orientation, the 2, 115 corps members have been found worthy in learning and character, thus they are ready to serve the nation at different capacities.

The coordinator acknowledged the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their continued interest about the welfare of corps members.

He confirmed that due to lack of facilities, corps members deployed to Lagos State were dislodged to Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States.

On the permanent camp, he said Governor Sanwo-Olu has shown the commitment to complete the project which would have modern facilities such as skill acquisition center and also stop the dislodgement of corps members to other states.