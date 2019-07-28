Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined parents and family members of the deceased corps-member, Mr Precious Owolabi Ayo, to consider the death of their son as an incident that was destined to happen.

Mr Owolabi was killed during a clash in Abuja involving the Shiites and the police.

The president who was represented by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo, accompanied by the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai; and Director-General of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuibu Ibrahinm told the family to: “Accept the will of God in good faith.

Osibanjo who engaged the family in close discussion, also described the death as great lost to the nation and a tragedy that would never be forgotten in Nigerian history.

Speaking to newsmen, Brig-Gen. Ibrahim described Precious’ death as regrettable and full of lessons to learn.

“Actually, last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family and for the vice president to come on behalf of the president to condolence with the family is an indication that the Federal government really cares for the NYSC.

“And the welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the Federal government; we appreciate it and I can assure you that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened.

“As you can see, the corps members are very proud of the Federal government for the president to come to this house indicates that Precious Owolabi is a hero; he died in the service of our country.”

The director-general urged other corps members to emulate the sacrifice, dedication and commitment to the service of the nation ass exhibited by Precious Owolabi Ayo.

Speaking, the father of the deceased, Mr Owolabi Ayo, thank the vice president, Osibanjo, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai , and the director-general for the visit.