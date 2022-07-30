From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Coordinator, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Alhaji Abubakar Dabo, has said the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members in the area are entitled to free health-care services through out their one-year national service.

Dabo who addressed the corps members at a lecture on Thursday at the NYSC orientation camp, explained that the health scheme was in line with the Federal Government’s desire to achieve good health for all in the year 2030.

He said that the NHIA package, in collaboration with NYSC, was aimed at providing corps members with free access to basic health care services similar to other formal sectors enrolees.

However, according to him, beneficiary corps members have been excluded from paying the 10 per cent co-fees, to be accessed at accredited healthcare providers throughout the service year.

He said: “With the formal sector programme, the enrollee pays ten per cent cost of their treatment at the point of dispensation of drugs. But for the corps members, they will not pay anything because the package has already been fully paid for by the Federal Government.

“Whenever the need arises, the corps member only needs to go to the health centre with the NYSC identity card to be attended to.”