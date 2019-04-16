Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Thirty Three Batch A Corps members undergoing the orientation course at the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, have been hospitalised following rainstorm which destroyed buildings and other valuables; at the weekend.

State Coordinator, Mrs. Florence Yaakugh, who told newsmen, yesterday, said there was no casualty.

The rainstorm started while corps members were out celebrating cultural festival; in preparation for their passing-out parade billed for today.

Yaakugh said: “We were all here as camp officials and corps members, having the cultural festival on Saturday, when the rainstorm started. It was so strong that visibility was completely impaired for corps members who were on parade and camp officials.

“While scampering for safety because of the fierceness of the storm, some corps members, who had some health challenges were choked. About 33 of them were moved to the clinic and nine were referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.”

Yaakugh confirmed that 24 corps members admitted in the camp’s clinic have been discharged while another four are still receiving treatment.

While lamenting the level of destruction of valuables in the camp, Yaakugh also expressed fear over the devastating effect erosion had caused and the looming danger; as the raining season is fast approaching.

She, however, noted that a government official had visited the camp to take inventory of the damage caused, with a promise from the state government that all repair works will commence in earnest.