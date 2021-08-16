From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Corps members deployed to Abia State have been tasked on COVID-19 pandemic protocol as they go for their primary and secondary assignments.

Abia State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Jingi Denis gave the task at Umunna in Bende Local Government Area, during the official closing ceremony of the orientation course programme for 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to serve in the state.

Denis commended the corps members for observing the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of facemasks, use of hand sanitizers and proper washing of the hands with soap and water during their stay in the camp.

“Despite the raging of 3rd wave of the COVID-19 with it’s variants, we all overcame. It is not over until it is over, COVID-19 pandemic is not yet gone, we still hear of different kinds of variants of the disease including the Delta variants and others yet to be known.

“As such you must continue to maintain the protocols even in your hosts communities and places of primary assignments. You must at all times show the light. Together we shall all overcome this dreaded global pandemic by taking responsibility”.

He reminded the corps members that having undergone the rigorous reorientation in the last three weeks, they were now due for the next phase of the NYSC programme, which is the primary and secondary assignments.

“I am optimistic that you will actively participate in these assignments as you have done in your respective platoons and committees”.

Denis urged the corps members to discharge their duties in their PPAs dilligently, even as he stressed on the need to take their Community Development Service (CDS) and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) seriously.

While advising against jeopardizing their personal security by engaging in an unwholesome activities and frivolous unathorised journeys, Denis urged the corps members to respect the cultures and norms of the people of their hosts communities.

He commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the collaborating agencies for providing the enabling environment for corps members in the state to operate and showcase their God given talent.