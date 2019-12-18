Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kebbi State, has noted that with their vigorous training in leadership and strategies for building national cohesion, Corps members deployed to the state are ready to build a virile nation.

Kebbi State NYSC Coordinator Mr Barde Usman, who stated this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course, held at the permanent orientation camp, Dakingari, in Suru Local Government Area, said that, apart from physical drills, the new batch of Corps members have undergone a series of self-reliance courses to prepare them to contribute to national development.

“The 2019 Batchn’C’ stream II orientation course was smoothly conducted and the Corps members, in line with the NYSC tradition, have been thoroughly exposed to necessary training, aimed at giving them a clear vision and understanding of their roles and expectations in the course of the service year,” the Coordinator said.

“Apart from physical drills, leadership training, strategies for building cohesive, virile and developed nation that can hold its own among the comity of nations, they have also been equipped with self-reliance skills.

“Hence, they are readily available to contribute their quota to nation building and cohesion,” he said.

He added that all Corps members have been posted to areas of need in the state, stressing that with the maturity displayed during the orientation course, they would surpass their predecessors in their contributions to the society.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Head of Service (HOS) Alhaji Tanko Musa Magaji, assured Corpers that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure their service year is a hitch free one.

He also assured them that all ministries, local governments councils and parastatals in the state have been directed to accept all the Corps members posted to their offices for their primary assignments.