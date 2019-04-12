(NAN)Members of the Barbing Group of the 2019 NYSC Batch “A” corps members undergoing orientation in Adamawa have provided free haircuts to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damare area of Girei Local Government Council.

Mrs. Jummai Pate, Head of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) in Adamawa, made this known on Friday, at the closing ceremony of SAED programme in the camp.

Pate said members of the group, who learned barbing during the SAED programme in the camp, had decided as part of their community service to communities around the camp, to render the free haircuts service.

She urged corps members who learned various skills and entrepreneurship during the programme to utilize such skills for value addition to their lives both during and after the service year.

In his remarks, the Adamawa Coordinator of NYSC, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, said the scheme introduced SAED to help corps members acquire skills and other entrepreneurship trades that would not only benefit them during the service year but add value to their lives after the service.

“Don’t be dogmatic by insisting you must get a government job after the service year to make a living; what you gain under SAED programme can assist you to be self-reliant or augment your salary, if you are able to secure government appointment.

“You need to make use of the training you received to better your life,” Mohammed said.

Some corps members who spoke on the programme, including Miss Victoria Okpani from Ebonyi and Mr. Peter Michael from Kaduna State, commended the NYSC management for the opportunity to acquire skills.

“The training is worthwhile and I remain grateful to NYSC for this great opportunity,” Okpani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the occasion was a presentation of prizes to various platoons that participated in the competition for Fashion Design, Beads Making, Cosmetology, Make Up, Food Processing, Ankara Design, and Hair Dressing. (NAN)