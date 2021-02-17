By Gabriel Dike and Adedoyin Favour

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has reiterated that safety and welfare of corps members remain the top priority of his administration.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this during a visit to the City Office of The Sun Publishing Limited, Ikeja, Lagos, listed COVID-19 and security challenges as key issues the NYSC was tackling to ensure safety of corps member and staff. He described COVID-19 as posing a tough challenge for the scheme, but assured that the NYSC would always ensure safety of corps members and staff.

“Corps members’ security is our number one priority. Corps members are not posted to hostile communities. NYSC collaborates with security agencies to get information and monitor situation in our camps.’’

The DG said NYSC community development projects have been strengthened and that the scheme now had many projects in several communities executed by corps members.

The NYSC boss who was represented by the Director, Press and Public Relations (PPR), Abuja, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, acknowledged that The Sun covered all nooks and crannies of the country, the same feat replicated by the NYSC scheme.

“We are here to say thank you to the management of The Sun for their support. We make life better for corps members. Management will continue to accord their welfare top priority.’’

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, the Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu alongside Editor, Sunday Sun, Mr. Chidi Nnadi and Human Resources Manager, Mrs. Jessica Oje-Humphrey, assured the NYSC management that The Sun would continue to promote the scheme in all the states.

“We will support the director general in the area of entrepreneurship and community development projects executed by corps members.’’

Nnadi told the NYSC management that The Sun shared the same vision with the scheme on integration.

“Go anywhere in the country, you will see The Sun Newspaper just like the NYSC is in all the states. We will continue to support what NYSC is doing across the country. The Sun’s doors are opened for partnership,” he said.