From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has warned against posing corps members to the Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), saying they should henceforth be posted to schools.

A circular from the office of the Head of Service and signed by S. A. Aina, obtained by our Correspondent, advised the MDAs to comply with the directives with immediate effect.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The circular titled: Engagement and Deployment of Corps Members Across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Commissioners & Special Advisers, Chairmen of Boards & Statutory Commissions, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments, General Managers and Executive Secretaries.

The letter reads: “it has been observed with dismay that Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have been engaging corps members without serious assignment for them. This needless engagement of corps members has resulted in the ever-growing monthly figures of corps members with the attendant increase in monthly wage bill.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Worst still, the irrelevance of the disciplines of the majority of these corps members to such MDAs make them redundant for a better part of their service year.

“Arising from the above, and in line with the circular from the Ministry of Finance

Ref. No.143/1 dated 31st January, 2022, it is now imperative to note that regulatory measure on engagement and deployment of corps members is still in force. It is equally mandatory for all MDAs in dire need of corps members to complement their staff in critical areas to henceforth channel such requests, prior to their mobilization at NYSC Camp, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, justifying and indicating areas of specialization and the number required. Any MDA that violates this directive will not have such corps members pay-rolled.

“It is also to be noted that, henceforth, corps members are no longer to be posted to government MDAs but Schools so as to fully engage them and reduce the tendency of redundancy and truancy among them.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“All Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of

government are hereby requested to note the foregoing for strict compliance.”