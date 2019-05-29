Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured parents and relatives of prospective corps members that the management of the scheme will not deploy their wards to states currently battling insecurity for the compulsory one-year service.

The new NYSC boss who gave the promise during the 2019 Batch B pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja, yesterday, assured that concrete arrangements have been made with various security agencies to secure all corps member against any security challenge.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline at the venue of the workshop, he also revealed that he has five-point agenda to revolutionise the scheme, announcing that he would prioritise digitalising the scheme before servicing out his tenure.

“The security of the corps members has been taken care of. We are in touch with all the security agencies and they are quite serious about it. All the corps members have briefs on how to reach the security agencies in case of security threats.

“We have made arrangements that will ensure that the corps members will not encounter security challenge. Interestingly, we have policy on ground that we will not deploy corps members to volatile areas. Some of them that want to serve in the North East have options, especially those from that area. We won’t post prospective corps members to volatile area,” he assured.

On his agenda, he said: “I have five point agenda and I made it clear during the handing over process. I said that I want to rejuvenate the scheme, the skill acquisition (SAED) and the ICT department because of the rate of unemployment. The president is serious about ensuring that the corps members are trained to be employed and employers of labour. Since technology drives process and I want to sustain ICT to ensure we get to the next level.”