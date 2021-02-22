The corpse of a 58-year old woman, Mrs. Pat Anugoro has reportedly disappeared in mysterious circumstances from a private mortuary in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The corpse was deposited last year when she reportedly died after a brief illness.

But when the bereaved family came to pick it up for burial last weekend, they were shocked as the mortuary attendant could not produce it.

The mortician was said to have presented the corpse of another person which the family rejected after the discovery that it was not that of Mrs. Anugoro following painstaking observation.

As a result, the entire burial ceremony has been put on hold even though adequate arrangement had been made for a befitting interment.

According to local sources, “the family had prepared well to give the deceased a well deserved send forth to the great beyond when it was discovered that the corpse was missing.

“Canopies and chairs were arranged and even the grave was dug. So they went to the hospital morgue only to find out that the body of their mother was missing. As I speak to you they have arrested the mortuary attendant.”

Explaining how the discovery was made, a close family source said the mortuary started “pacing up and down looking for the body” when the first one he brought was not that of Mrs. Anugoro.

“We were shocked. There was no explanation. We had made arrangements to give our aunt a good send-off, and it hurts that we don’t have her body.

“We are still surprised that a whole dead body should go missing from mortuary, I have never heard of corpse developing legs and leaving the mortuary.”

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if the mortuary attendant was in police custody as calls put to the public relations officer of the state police command were not answered.