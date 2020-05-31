TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has described as baseless and untrue the report that the body of the late Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Odiari Princewill, has been exhumed from the Port Harcourt cemetery.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, denied this yesterday in a statement in Port Harcourt.

The state government maintained that grave where the deceased was interred was still intact, insisting that, no one has tampered with it.

It advised relatives and friends of the deceased not to desecrate the grave, warning that severe punishment awaits defaulters.

“The government hereby warns families, friends and relations who may want to desecrate the grave of the deceased that the full weight of the law will be visited on them.

“Security agencies have, therefore, been placed on red alert to ensure that only authorized persons come near the cemetery.

Sunday Sun gathered that government’s reaction followed unconfirmed news that gunmen stormed the cemetery in Port Harcourt, in the early hours of yesterday, and exhumed the body of the late council boss.

Writers of report alleged that his corpse was taken away by the gunmen suspected to be natives of Buguma, his hometown.

Another version of the story claimed that the deceased was exhumed the night he was buried. According to the report, the late former chairman, being a recognised prince and chief, deserved proper burial rites.