The corpse of a middle-aged man has been found in the pool of stagnant water within the open drains in the premises of the Delta State Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba.

Although the corpse has been evacuated, it is still unclear how the it was initially deposited at spot it was found.

An eyewitness said there were bruises on the dead body while his tongue stuck out as at when it was being evacuated, fueling speculations that he must have been strangulated elsewhere and brought to the spot.

The source added that the supposed murderers may have taken advantage of the porous security nature of the broadcast outfit as well as the open drains filled with stagnant water and other debris to dump the corpse there.

But another eyewitness contended that the corpse may have floated from another area within the vicinity into the yet to be covered drains within the broadcast station.

“The water here maybe stagnant but there is nothing inhibiting the flow of water from the connecting culvert across the road. So the corpse may have floated to the spot where it was discovered,” he argued.

A staff of the station told Saturday Sun that they were shocked when someone raised the alarm about the presence of the bloated corpse.

The staff who pleaded not to be named in printed, said they made efforts to turn the corpse which was lying face down in an attempt see his face but were unsuccessful as the stick they were using broke apparently as a result of the weight of the dead body.

According to the source, the management of the staff swiftly called the attention of the police who acted immediately to evacuate the remains.

Although the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke did not answer calls put to his mobile phone, a top source in the command confirmed evacuation of the corpse, saying further steps were being taking to unravel the cause of death.

Recall that DBS is one of the properties usually affected by flooding in the high brow area of the metropolis whenever there is downpour.

Certain portions of the perimeter fencing of the broadcast outfit had been pulled down due to the pressure of water in the past, a situation that partly led to the award of the contract for the execution of the flood water control project across the metropolis in 2017.

Although, the project has reached advanced stages, the channel that passed through DBS is yet to be connected, leaving the drains wide open.