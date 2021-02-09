The corpse of a Nigerian pastor, Joseph Nwajueze, from Oba, in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, who died in controversial circumstance in China last year, will arrive Nigeria today for burial.

Daily Sun gathered that the Chinese authority released the body of the pastor after months of negotiation with the deceased’s immediate family represented by his wife and the Nigerian community in China.

Pastor Nwajueze had died from a fall while running away from Chinese security personnel. His wife, Chinwe Nwajueze, on hearing of the death of her husband, had fainted, but she survived.

Nigerians living in China had protested the pastor’s death, but tension was doused by the then president of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China chapter, Mr. Fetus Mbisiogu, who is now a board member of NIDO, China, appealing to Nigerians not to take the law into their hands.

He advised them to remain calm, while giving assurance that the Nigerian authorities were on top of the matter. The body of Pastor Nwajueze will arrive on Ethiopian Airlines with his wife, Chinwe and children Favor, Miracle, Wisdom, and Treasure.

Reacting to the release of the body, Mbisiogu expressed appreciation to the Chinese authorities for ensuring that the diseased’s body and his family are coming home.

He also thanked the Nigeria consulate in Guangzhou and Nigeria community in China for their effort.

“I want to use the opportunity to appeal to Nigerian government to assist the diseased family. The wife and the four kids are in need of help as nothing is left for them to start life,” Mbisiogu said.

He wondered how the woman will cope in Nigeria, as she has nothing to start life with.