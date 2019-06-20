Gloria Ikegbule

The Parish Priest and Chaplain of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), St. Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba-Ojo, Lagos, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Ike, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to fix the dwindling economy and avert the growing trend of suicide in the country.

Speaking at the maiden Men’s Day celebration and award of CMO of the parish, he said Buhari has no excuse to give this time to Nigerians for not fixing the economy.

He lamented that the political situation is tensed and the economy has collapsed, adding that many intelligent youths hardly get job or business platform and fund after graduation.

“This is why many of our children when they go out of the country are seen to be the best in their different fields of specialisation.

“I want to plead with the government that the political situation is tensed and the economy has collapsed. May I beg the government to think back and correct the mistake of the past. Last tenure, they complained it was the former government. Now the former government is their government. So, let them now work and let us see what they can do for us,” he said.

CMO parish chairman, Sunday Agu, who described the suicide situation as unfortunate, regretted that children also have started taking their lives. Blaming the development on parents, he noted that fathers and mothers have failed in their duties toward their families.

Ike said the implication of fathers leaving the responsibility of the home solely to mothers is because once the family is abused, it extends to the society.