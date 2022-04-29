The Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, has expressed its readiness to partner with public spirited organisations in providing reformatory and rehabilitative platform to inmates in the Custodial Centers in Lagos State.

This declaration was made during a courtesy visit by a team from Creditswitch, a leading value-added service provider in the telecom and IT industry space in Nigeria to the Lagos State Command headquarters, Nigerian Correctional Service. The Creditswitch team comprised four members Michael Elue, Chief Information Officer; Enitan Kuton, head of Marketing and Communications; Olukayode Salabiu, Brand Manager, and Biobele Lawson, Head of Legal and Corporate Service and was received by the Public Relation Officer, Chief Superintendent Rotimi Oladokun.

The PRO on behalf of the Command thanked Creditswitch for the partnership with the service and the show of love and compassion to the inmates by their donation of educational materials and laptop to the NCoS. Creditswitch had also facilitated the registration of 22 inmates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME 2022. Rotimi stated that the donated items would be put to judicious use by the inmates to improve and develop their capacity while in custody.

