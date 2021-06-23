No fewer than 83 officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Delta Command, were on Wednesday decorated with their new ranks with a charge to justify their promotions.

The State Controller of Corrections, Mr. Friday Ovie who decorated the officers in Asaba, told them that their promotions came with additional responsibilities, renewed commitment and dedication to duty.

He congratulated the affected officers on their elevation.

“Today, we celebrate you all as you are decorated with your new ranks. It is also of note that elevation on the job brings more money into your pocket, just as it brings you additional responsibility.

“There is always a reward for commitment and hard work. Ensure that you use this promotion to improve the lives of your families, both immediate and extended,” Esezobor said.

He also appealed to other officers in the command expecting promotions to keep their heads straight and trust in God.

He said: “For those of you who are still expecting their promotion, I assure you that you will get it. Keep working hard, have faith in God and surely, your elevation will come.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) and two Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) were among those decorated with new ranks at the occasion.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Eucharia Mgbakor, was among those decorated with their new ranks.

Mgbakor was promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Corrections (DSC) to Superintendent of Corrections (SC). (NAN)