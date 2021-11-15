From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa, has issued a Red Alert Order, directing all corrections officers to be on their guard during the coming yuletide season.

The corrections boss disclosed this at the flag-off of the fourth quarter distribution of stores at the National Headquarters, Abuja on Monday.

The Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, said in a statement that while performing the symbolic distribution of different items, ranging from inmates’ uniforms, beddings and hygiene materials to Akwa Ibom State Command, the CGC re-emphasised the temporal suspension of all types of leave for officers.

‘The primary mandate of the Service is to keep inmates in safe and humane custody. We must therefore spare no effort in ensuring that those that are bent on violating the sanctity of Custodial Centres are prevented from doing so at all cost. To this end, all forms of leave are temporarily suspended,’ he stated.

He explained that the measure was to ensure that adequate hands are available to provide safety for all Custodial Centres across the country.

The CGC assured that progress is being made in recapturing fleeing inmates as collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advanced.

Flagging the particulars of escapees is expected to facilitate rearrests when they carry out e-transactions, he noted.

He used the opportunity to call on officers to remain dedicated and exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The CGC expressed great confidence that the items being distributed will further enhance the capacity of the Service to provide the needed care and support for inmates.

