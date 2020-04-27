Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, yesterday demanded that the Governor of the state, Chief David Umahi, should as a matter of urgency guarantee the security of all journalists in the state.

The chapel in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr. Samson Nwafor, yesterday, reminded the governor that on Wednesday, 22 April,2020, said that he could no longer guarantee the security of Journalists in the state.

It urged the Governor to revisit the statement and retract the dangerous comments to enable newsmen practice their profession without fear of molestations.

The Chapel was reacting to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, Mr. Uchenna Orji, wherein he said that the Governor has reversed the ban placed on two of their members in the state.