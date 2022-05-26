From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) has raised concerns over false reports about the alleged sacking of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement by their leader, Godwin Meliga, the group accused those it described as professional looters as those behind the false information.

The statement reads: “As concerned youths, we are alarmed by the way the false reports of the alleged sacking of Emefiele gained traction.

“We then decided, as critical stakeholders in the national project, to investigate the matter.

“Our findings were mind-boggling. We have since discovered that professional looters who have not been able to have their ways under Emefiele were the ones sponsoring the falsehood.

“We are by this statement warning them to desist from such unpatriotic venture or we may be pushed to the point of naming and shaming them.”

