James Ojo, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has said that the high incidence of corruption is a major factor that aids terrorism and banditry in the country.

He told students of Basic Intelligence Officers’ Course 12, 2019, of the Defence Intelligence College (DIC), Abuja on study tour of the commission that corruption had become a monster.

Represented by one of the Commission’s board members, Hon. Justice Adamu Bello, the ICPC boss noted that the relatively high incidence of corruption in the country had even led to a breakdown of institutions and values that would have fostered the inculcation of integrity and uprightness in citizens. As a result, he lamented that the country had become a fertile ground for breeding bandits and terrorists who have aggravated the atmosphere of insecurity.

Prof. Owasanoye also stated that the growth of a nation was tied to the quality of its workforce, saying that was why the Commission placed a high premium on partnerships and collaborations with sister agencies in the area of capacity building of its personnel.

He stressed the need for the Course 12 students to consider the tour as a system building mechanism pertinent to development and building of synergy in achieving the overall goals of nation building.