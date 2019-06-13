Algeria’s Supreme Court yesterday placed former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia in custody over alleged corruption.

He became the most senior figure to be detained since mass protests broke out earlier this year demanding the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people demonstrators seen as corrupt.

In another development, a former transport and public works minister Abdelghani Zaalane appeared before the Supreme Court yesterday as part of an investigation over corruption, state TV reported. His appearance came shortly after a judge at the same court started questioning Ouyahia.