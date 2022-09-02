The former Governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang, says he has been vindicated from corruption charges proffered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A Plateau High Court sitting Jos, on Friday, discharged and acquitted Jang and Yusuf Pam, former cashier with Plateau Government of all the 17 count charges on diversification and mismanagement of N6.3billion.

Jang in a reaction to the judgment delivered by Justice Christen Dabup, said that he did his best via prudent management of the resources available to them such that the average Plateau citizen could eke a living for himself.

The former governor said that it was, however, unfortunate that the champions of retrogression and enablers of hardship for the people, came after him and his leutenants with bogus and fictitious claims of mismanagement.

“Thereby necessitating a protracted judicial journey of over four years, trying to prove our innocence in the courts.

“In the course of this travail, I spent over a week in EFCC detention and another ten days in the Jos Custodial Centre (prison).

“Those times we spent there gave us another perspective on life and I count it a blessing because it has all ended today with this loud and clear vindication by the courts.

“The tortuous journey leading to my vindication today has only strengthened me to stand more on the path of truth and continue to work assiduously with well-meaning people for the good of our dear state, Plateau and the nation at large,” he stated.

He further said that he would hold no grudge against anyone as he consider whatever he went through as the price he had to pay for choosing the path of leadership.

He thank God for seeing him through the travail and called on all Plateau sons and daughters, including people of goodwill in Plateau, not to wish leaders bad.

“I dedicate my victory in the court to God and the people of Plateau with whom we worked to build a prosperous land.

“I thank the entire legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Mr Edward Pwajok (SAN), my family who suffered all kinds of harassment and denigration through this period for standing firm and believing with me that it was only a phase that would pass.

“I am deeply grateful to my friends and associates for upholding me and all those who were persecuted alongside me in prayers and for their commitment to true friendship and camaraderie.

“I must thank the Judiciary for standing firm on the side of truth and justice not forgetting the press on the Plateau for their unbiased coverage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North) described the discharge and acquittal Sen. Jonah Jang and Yusuf Pam of all corruption charges by a Jos High Court as a divine vindication.

Gyang said that the outcome of the trial indicates that the Nigerian judiciary could still be relied upon for fair and just adjudication and justice administration.

Members of House Representatives (PDP/Barkin Ladi/Riyom), Rep. Simon Mwadkon, described the the verdict as a landmark judgment. (NAN)