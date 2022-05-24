By Emma Njoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the rate at which corruption cases are being lost to technicalities at various levels of court in the country.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, raised the alarm, yesterday, in Abuja, stressed that such a development may serve as a disincentive to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

In his opening remark at a three-day capacity building workshop, themed; “Judicial dynamism: A key factor in the fight against economic and financial crimes”, organised for judicial officers, corruption investigators and prosecutors, Bawa noted that corruption cases being lost on technical grounds have a way of building confidence in corrupt elements and negatively affecting the cherished image of the judiciary.

In his address, part of which is contained in a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujare, the EFCC boss said:

“As a Commission, we do not expect every judicial decision to go our way, but there are instances the EFCC and many Nigerians have been left at a loss about certain judicial decisions, where defendants, who obviously have stolen our commonwealth and those who have aided and abetted them have been allowed to go home to enjoy their proceeds of crime on technical grounds. This has the tendency of affecting negatively the cherished image of and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary, both locally and internationally.

“In the Commission, we hold the view that corruption is a plague that does not select its victims. Those stealing and abusing our common patrimony do not wish us well. Judges are as much victims of corruption as the ordinary man on the streets. It is, therefore, in our collective interest that the gains of the fight against corruption are not reversed. This is also why we must aggregate fresh opinions and forge deliberate winning tactics and strategies to stem its ugly tide.”

While commending the judiciary for its role in making the convictions record possible, the EFCC chairman advocated an enhanced welfare package for judges and justices. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management, Act, 2022, expressing optimism that the new laws would serve as significant legal instruments that would further strengthen and deepen the anti-corruption war.