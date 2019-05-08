Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Information and Communication Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande has challenged journalists to focus more on investigative journalism to unearth corruption in the country.

Hon. Nakande disclosed this in Jos on Wednesday during a one-day training workshop organised by Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Hate Speech and Post Election Peace sponsored by The NEXUS Fund.

“The Prevailing security challenges in the country, ranging from farmers/herdsmen clashes, kidnapping, among others, to some extent is as a result of bad governance,” he said.

“Journalists must dedicate more time to do investigative journalism to unravel corruption that has eaten deep in the country. The media must distinguish herself from social media through investigative journalism to give the society accurate information.”

Hon. Nakande said that the media should hold government accountable for their actions and inaction and urged journalists to set the agenda for the government in power.

Country Coordinator of Nexus Fund, Charles Dickson, challenged journalists to think outside the box.

He said that social media is fast dominating the total media space and that traditional media must work extra hard to sustain objective, fair reportage and uphold professionalism.