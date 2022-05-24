Some people say that corruption has established a head office in Nigeria. That could be true. Over the past few years, there have been increasing revelations about stupendous misappropriation of funds and abuse of office by senior public servants and government officials. Most recently, allegations of corruption were made against Nigeria’s accountant-general, Ahmed Idris. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Monday, May 16, 2022, that Idris was arrested “in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion ($192.4 million).”

The news was stunning, almost unbelievable. Here was a man who had served as Nigeria’s accountant-general since 2015. No one saw this alleged abuse of office coming.

It is this kind of monumental and stupefying allegation of corruption against a man holding a senior public office that shows the level of corruption in Nigeria. Corruption, some people argue vigorously, has become the approved way of doing business in Nigeria. Unfortunately, there seems to be no end to corruption by high-profile government officials. Every day, citizens are dumbfounded and assailed by staggering cases of corrupt practices by senior officials of government. The latest charges numb the nation’s soul. Where is Nigeria headed as a country?

A corrupt senior public servant is an embarrassment to the country, to the government and a threat to the ability of other public servants to perform their tasks candidly and dispassionately. Aspersions cast freely on the character of senior public officers will impact negatively on the image of the nation and other workers, as well as the way the public perceives a few good men and women in the public service.

If the allegations against Idris are upheld and if he is tried and convicted, Idris can expect to be treated harshly and justifiably so. The integrity of anyone who holds that office would be severely smeared. Improper conduct by a senior public servant such as Idris must be seen as troubling. The civil service code of conduct requires that senior and junior officials who compromise their office or are found guilty of undermining their professional integrity must be treated punitively or disciplined severely.

The punishment to be imposed on Idris must be stern to discourage potential offenders and to send a strong message that the government’s anti-corruption war must be sustained without fear. One form of punishment is to dismiss Idris from the public service without entitlement to any form of benefits. Additionally, he must be prosecuted. The money stolen from the nation must be recovered and returned to the public treasury. In some countries such as China, such a high-profile public servant convicted of corruption would face the death penalty.

Improper conduct by any government official must be deemed an issue of national significance. Allegations of corruption, no matter how minor, expose senior public servants to public ridicule. Reprehensible conduct by senior officials of government such as Idris weakens their social standing in society, and the way they are perceived in the public.

When aspersions are cast freely on the character of a senior officer such as an accountant-general, it is Nigeria’s decency and uprightness that is sullied and scorned before the international community. A corrupt senior government official or public servant constitutes not only an open wound and humiliation to the government and the nation but also a threat to the ability of civil servants to perform their job equitably.

One implication of the arrest of Idris on grave charges of corruption is that it will hasten negative perceptions of the civil service as a desecrated and damaged establishment occupied by depraved and dishonourable men and women. In every country, an accountant-general has an obligation to their society and to do their job to the best of their ability. They are undoubtedly the guardians of public service. They must have the moral strength to perform their job and to meet public expectations.

Long before now, senior public servants were perceived as men and women of high character. For that reason, they were highly esteemed because they occupied positions of trust. Public expectation therefore was that they must live and conduct themselves within the limits of the law. Those to whom much is given, much (not less) is expected.

While the allegations against Idris are being investigated by the EFCC, it seems dizzying even to imagine that one person could pilfer a stupendous amount of N80 billion. What would the person do with all that money? His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would never be able to expend all that money in their lifetime, regardless of their shopping habits or their rapacious capacity to consume money stolen from the public treasury.

Sometimes you must wonder what could drive a man, particularly a privileged senior public officer, to grab as much money as he could fit into his bags, suitcases, boxes, vehicles, and other storage facilities. It is a meaningless, thoughtless and vain adventure into the land of the frivolous or fantasy. Many officials appear to live on imaginary islands where they envision themselves acquiring as much state property as they could. They are self-delusional and are unable to separate reality from fiction.

Why would any senior public servants or government officials believe they could rip-off the same system that entrusted them with the responsibility of a high office? Greed, acquisitiveness, and baseless entitlement must account for why corruption is prevalent in Nigeria and difficult to eradicate.

To restore energy to Nigeria’s stuttering anti-corruption campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari must profess publicly that he abhors corruption. He must go beyond rhetoric. That means he must certify openly that public officers who are accused, prosecuted and convicted of corruption will be dealt with resolutely and unemotionally. Above all, he must move public debate about corruption to a higher platform of concrete action.

Buhari must not grant state pardon indiscriminately to state governors, former governors, ministers, heads of government departments and top officials of government who are found guilty of corruption by competent courts of jurisdiction. That is the only way Buhari must lead by example.

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi said in December 2013 at an occasion organised to honour Nelson Mandela: “If you see a thief and you allow him to be stealing, what have you done? You have stoned nobody; that is why we are stealing. Who have you stoned?…A few individuals are going away with the money and you have done nothing.”

Amaechi’s arrogant speech is deeply offensive, particularly the part where he said: “You’ve heard that $50bn is missing and you have done nothing about it. In some countries people will go on the street until they return that money. It is N8trn, it can change Nigeria. Me, I want to steal only $1bn, let them bring it…If you don’t take your destiny in your hands, we will go and other leaders will come and continue stealing.”

The speech was powerful but also self-deprecating. Amaechi’s message touched on lack of accountability and transparency and responsibility in government. Obviously, his public address fell on deaf ears. That is why, many years after his revelations, the EFCC continues to apprehend government officials and senior public servants on allegations of corruption.

The situation in Nigeria is dire. Our culture perpetuates widespread corruption, even when the government talks ineptly about its zero tolerance for corruption. Everyone knows that politicians, the privileged class and senior public servants are evidently criminally oriented and live devious lifestyles. The question is: Who will lead a more serious and focused campaign to put an end to corrupt practices in Nigeria?