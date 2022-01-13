• Absent of board did not hamper our productivity – Bawa

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday lamented that financial crimes which have plagued the country has not only been successfully exported by perpetrators, but has hurt the country image globally and rob it of foreign direct investment.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustpha, made this disclosure at the inauguration of 23-member Governing Board of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), charging members to put in their best to combat the hydra headed monster.

He said: “The unfortunate thing is that what we have battled with this internally and in-country, we have successfully exported it out of this country. So, your job and your role would extend beyond the borders of this nation. Because it does hurt our image as a country, it has deprived us of even direct foreign investment.

“It has created a doubt as to the sincerity of people doing business with us, outside the shores of our country, so we must do everything and you are the ones that are pivoted, assigned the responsibility of creating a new image for Nigeria, and your actions and activities will in no small measure help Nigeria redeem its image.”

Mustpha while congratulating the Chairman and members of the Governing Board headed by Chairman of the Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa, on the well-deserved appointments, said it was demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence in their integrity, intellectual abilities and competence to contribute to the realization of the mandate of the Commission.

He noted that the Senate had on the 5th of October, 2021 confirmed the nominations of Secretary of the Commission and Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as sent by Mr. President in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, hence the reason for this inauguration.

Mustapha said: “You are, however, required to put in your best to combat financial and economic crimes in the country. The Commission is empowered to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes, as well as fight terrorism.

“Let me reiterate the fact that Governing Boards are creations of the enabling statutes of the various institutions, with the main responsibility for giving policy direction to Management, in order to contribute towards the developmental goals of Government. This presupposes that the Management should be allowed to execute its day-to-day activities without undue interference by the Boards.

“I therefore, expect that all hands will be on deck to generate robust policy initiatives that will help this administration achieve its fight against corruption and revamp the economy. Similarly, in carrying out your responsibility as Board Members, you must also eschew corruption totally as Government will not hesitate to sanction all infractions.”

In his remarks, the EFCC boss, Bawa, said the absence of the board for six years had impacted in the commission’s operations.

He said: “The EFCC has been without board for for six years sequel to a series of events that had happened which warranted the non-existence of the board of the EFCC in the last six years. So it is something that gladdens the heart, with me, of course, being a former staff of the EFCC, and now the chairman of the EFCC, that today the EFCC is having a board spearheading the policy direction of this problem that we have, the economic and financial crimes in this country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“As you have said, Your Excellency, we have a saying at the EFCC that we have one of the most cosmopolitan board, looking at public service in this country, looking at the composition of the fact that all law enforcement, and security organizations in this country are represented on the board as well as other regulatory agencies like NICOMSAT as well as Central Bank of Nigeria.

“So we’re happy for this day. And I want to assure, Your Excellency and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that we’re not unfamiliar, with the daunting task before us. We have been doing well, last year, had been a difficult year with COVID-19. But the EFCC has managed to, set a new record in terms of recoveries as well as, you know, convictions.

“Last year alone, Your Excellency we recorded 2,220 convictions, which is the highest ever recorded within one calendar year by the EFCC. The closest to that was in 2019 when the EFCC recorded only 1,280 convictions. Looking at also the figure that we have lost within the same calendar, we lost 37 cases. And we won 2,220. If you do the math, Your excellency, you will understand that we had 98.54% success rate in court. But with the inauguration of this board,I believe with the wealth of experience that all of us are bringing to the board, we will be able to do better.”

The EFCC assured that the board will deliver on its mandate. He said: “Looking at what we have done and the daunting task before us and as you have said, Nigeria have succeeded in even exporting this problem overseas, I can understand where you’re coming from, we will deal with it, we will not relent.

A member of the board, a retired director from DSS with 32 years experience insecurity, Alhaji Kola Adesina, assured that members will deliver on their assignment.

He said: “Well, those of us that are appointees of Mr. President, I want to believe that Mr. President, in his wisdom choose us based on the qualities that we have, and the pedigree of each person. I, in particular, my own background is security. I have been in security, and I’m still in security, law enforcement, intelligence, and forensics.

“So, I and the team are supposed to bring to bear on the commission, the wealth of experience that we have, the talents that God has given us, the exposure that we’ve garnered, to put it to improve and move forward.

“The people who are managing the Commission are working, they are doing their best. But we are here to lend our own hands to push the barrier forward, to move it forward. And by the grace of God, we will contribute positively to move forward the agency.”

Other members of the board inaugurated which include representative of MDAs are: Luqman Muhammad, Anumba Adaeze, Alh. Kola Raheem Adesina, and Alh. Yahaya Muhammad.

Institutional Representatives are Haruna Nuhu Koko (Department of State Services), Reginald Chukwudi Karawusa – Security and Exchange Commission, Pius Agboola (National Insurance Commission), Salisu Abdu (Nigeria Communication Commission), Nwakaego Celine Nwajei, (Nigerian Postal Service), Justine B, Nidiya (Corporate Affairs Commission), U.G Mohammed (Nigeria Custom Services), Muhammed Aminu Muhammed (Nigeria Immigration Services), Umar Maman Sanda (Nigeria Police Force), Emmanuel Andrew Naman (National Intelligence Agency), and Ibrahim Abdul (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency).

Others are Gabriel Christopher (Federal Ministry of Finance), Adamu Shaibu (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Jeremiah Abue (Central Bank of Nigeria), Galadima Yusufari Gana (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation), aRepresentative of Ministry of Justice George Abang Ekpungu and Secretary to the Commission.