Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of FOXTONS Group International and governorship aspirant of Anambra State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ike Oligbo, has condemned the rising wave of extortion of commuters by security agencies amidst dwindling incomes occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oligbo stated this while addressing reporters at country home in Umuoji, where he said security agents are special individuals given the nature of their jobs to provide security with every sense of sincerity, honesty and wisdom.

‘It is, therefore, quite unbecoming that police person charged with security of both internal routes and interstate borders for the prevention of state to state transfer of COVID-19 have disappointed both governments and the vulnerable population as the cases now rise in very alarming degree.

‘Most worrisome is that of Anambra State border communities whereby travellers were given a pass after allegedly bribing their way through, a move that accounts for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

‘Then internally, the case remains the same as motorists plying Chief Alex Ekwueme axis at Aroma junction Awka are usually compelled to “cooperate” before getting a pass.

‘A healthy and safer Anambra State will foster socio-economic growth and improved livelihoods,’ he stated.

Oligbo, a Director of a renowned international security outfit, called on security leaders and other relevant authorities to ensure adequate provision of logistics and other incentives at all times to equip and encourage the officers and men deployed for special duties for effective policing at various locations.