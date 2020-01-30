Fred Itua, Abuja

Pinnacle Communications, yesterday, described the allegation of tax evasion by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as misleading saying the aim is to hurt its cooperate image.

ICPC recently threatened a legal action against Pinnacle over the ownership of 44 property belonging to firm. The anti-graft agency cited the indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). It also denied invading the office of the firm without a valid warrant.

However, Pinnacle, in a statement by its solicitor, Abayomi Oyelola, said that ICPC’s reply to its (Pinnacle) outcry was a ‘barefaced lie’ just to cover up its ‘shameful’ and reprehensible act. Pinnacle Communications urged the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Malami Abubakar, to investigate the operatives of ICPC who made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the firm’s office in Asokoro area of Abuja without any warrant and order of court.

The statement read: “We are, however, not surprised with ICPC’s responses of January 24 and 27, 2020 denying the brazen unlawful attitude of its operatives. The commission’s claims in the said responses are grossly inaccurate, misleading and aimed to hurt Pinnacle’s impeccable image known to all and sundry.