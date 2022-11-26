From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Disturbed by Nigeria’s worsening annual corruption index, some Nigerians in the diaspora have set up a Non-Government Organization (NGO), Ehie Global Character-Building Initiative (EGCBI), to launch a global campaign against corruption through systematic character building.

In a statement by the founder and president of the NGO, Joseph Omoragbon, copies made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, the EGCBI is working in collaboration with the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day on ‘World Character Building Summit.’

“We have planned our inaugural campaign to hold on December 9, 2022, with the theme ‘The Role of Teachers in Nation Building’, to commemorate international anti-corruption day”, he said.

Explaining why the NGO’s focus is on character building as an antidote to corruption, Omoragbon said: “Character deficiency is the bane of all forms of corruption in any area of life. If we can build people of character, we shall be better positioned to fight against corruption strategically and successfully”.

“The conventional approach to fighting corruption by government agencies, including the judiciary, has not yielded the much-expected transformation and reduction in corruption, especially in Nigeria. The reason is that everything fails when character fails.

“At the event, Dr. Brian K Jennings, a British educational professional, Ghana, will be speaking on ‘Making of Heroes;’ Dr. Passy Amaraegbu, clinical psychologist and author, Nigeria, will be speaking on the ‘Mental Health of Teachers;’ the special guest of Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Executive Chairman/CEO Moni Pulo Ltd, UK, will deliver the keynote address, while Mrs. Abiola Oduwusi, Executive Director, Lela Blossom schools, Nigeria, will speak on ‘The Roles of Teachers in Nation Building”, Omoragbon stated in the statement.